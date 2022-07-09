Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 609.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 42,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $2,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.28 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.