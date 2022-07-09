Starlink Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Starlink has a total market cap of $41.01 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Starlink has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Starlink coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00122451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00428276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015230 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Starlink Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

