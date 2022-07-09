Status (SNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.01 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Status coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $108.31 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

