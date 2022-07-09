Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,668 shares of company stock valued at $634,629. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.