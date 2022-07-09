StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. Analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 209,588 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 58,276 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

