StockNews.com Lowers Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of GTN opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 3,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,373 shares of company stock worth $1,825,261 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 190,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

