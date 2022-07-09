Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.18

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.18 and traded as high as $41.57. Stride shares last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 870,717 shares.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39.
In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stride by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.
Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

