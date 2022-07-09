Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.18

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.18 and traded as high as $41.57. Stride shares last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 870,717 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stride by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

