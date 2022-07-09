Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 366 ($4.43).

A number of research firms have commented on KETL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.54) to GBX 300 ($3.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.36) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Strix Group stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 181.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 223.37. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 157.28 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($4.72). The firm has a market cap of £352.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1,700.00.

In related news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland bought 11,425 shares of Strix Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,906.50 ($30,160.45).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

