Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €43.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($45.52) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($83.33) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($88.54) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($87.50) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €42.22 ($43.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €39.78 ($41.44) and a 1-year high of €76.05 ($79.22).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

