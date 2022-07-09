Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 200.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $200.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.15. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

