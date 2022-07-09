Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.03.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,451. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

