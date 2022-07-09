Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $553.71. The stock had a trading volume of 752,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

