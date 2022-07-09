Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.40 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in IQVIA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.80.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.34. 580,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.19 and a 200-day moving average of $229.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

