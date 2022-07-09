Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.73 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

SCHW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. 4,558,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

