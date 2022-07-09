Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,117,400 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117,400 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $34,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2,323.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after buying an additional 2,299,859 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 824,923 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,653,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 329,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $22.77. 869,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,944. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

