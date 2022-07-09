Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 156 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $3,280,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 121.3% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,411. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.03. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

