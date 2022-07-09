Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 238 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,943. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.21. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

