Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 312 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,915,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $343.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

