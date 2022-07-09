Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 845 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 54,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

IBM stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.47. 2,820,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

