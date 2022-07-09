Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.87. 4,923,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,365,688. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.52.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

