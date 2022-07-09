Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 17,416 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $335,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 2,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,703.90.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $16.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,769.48. 230,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,578. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,045.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,225.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 143.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,689.46 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

