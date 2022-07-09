Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $358.31 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Analog Devices worth $358,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,308. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

