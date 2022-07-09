Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $476.45 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,221,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $476,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.40. 1,938,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,455. The company has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

