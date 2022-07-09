Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $630.57 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of Deere & Company worth $630,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.11.

DE traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $304.64. 1,516,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,343. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

