Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 104,036 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 104,036 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $572,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,890,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,263. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.