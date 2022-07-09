Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 128,310 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Target worth $372,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

