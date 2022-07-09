Suncoast Equity Management Acquires Shares of 3,015 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $75.24 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.