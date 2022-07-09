Suncoast Equity Management Boosts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1,672.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,122 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 2.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,546,000 after purchasing an additional 119,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $182.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.63. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

