Suncoast Equity Management Buys New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $269.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.87 and a 200-day moving average of $283.53. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.91.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

