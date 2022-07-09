Suncoast Equity Management Has $777,000 Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 177.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $218.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.