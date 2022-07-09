Swop Achieves Market Cap of $3.93 Million (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00007709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a market cap of $3.93 million and $6,022.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swop has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swop alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00128518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.00558283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,423,391 coins and its circulating supply is 2,361,317 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.