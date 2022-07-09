TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 10,531 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.