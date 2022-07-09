TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 3,807 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.15% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.
NASDAQ CSA opened at $57.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $71.47.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (Get Rating)
