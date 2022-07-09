TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,043 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,540,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

