TAP Consulting LLC Has $12.07 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2,536.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $113.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

