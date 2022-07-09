TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $352.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

