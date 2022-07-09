TAP Consulting LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $295.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

