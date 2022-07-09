TAP Consulting LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 148.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $165.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.73. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

