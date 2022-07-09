TAP Consulting LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 155,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.