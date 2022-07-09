TAP Consulting LLC Trims Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,537 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,265,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,272,000 after purchasing an additional 65,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after buying an additional 61,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,620,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMI. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $81.15 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

