Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
TGT stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.
In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Target Profile (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.