Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.69.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.