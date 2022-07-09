Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.76

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $8.79. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 9,381 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $32.45 million, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 2.91% of Taylor Devices worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

