Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $378.38.

TFX opened at $254.66 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $244.81 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.84 and a 200-day moving average of $309.09.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

