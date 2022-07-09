Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMNSF traded up $7.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55. Temenos has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $162.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.69.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.