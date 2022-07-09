Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.5% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $752.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $729.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $879.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.65.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

