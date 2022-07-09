Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,786,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Texas Instruments worth $511,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.53. 3,467,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.