The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Reduced by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.20. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

