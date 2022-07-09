The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $280.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.38.
GLOB opened at $187.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.59. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Globant by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Globant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
