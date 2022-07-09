The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $280.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.38.

GLOB opened at $187.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.59. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globant will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Globant by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Globant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

