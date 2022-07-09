The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

