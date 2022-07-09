The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.01 and traded as low as $3.98. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 29,658 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.84%. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 91,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 44.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

